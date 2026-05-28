Nordic Halibut buys out two firms to secure Norway facility

Nordic Halibut entered into two share purchase agreements on May 28 to acquire full ownership of Thule Marine and Gulbygget from Heimstø.
The transactions are intended to give the company full control over the Tjeldbergodden facility in Norway and support its long-term development.
Under the agreements, Thule Marine owns 100 per cent of Tjeldbergodden Rensefisk, a business that currently has a commercial relationship with the company. Gulbygget owns the property and operational facilities leased to Tjeldbergodden Rensefisk, which Nordic Halibut has operated since 2024.
Nordic Halibut will pay Heimstø an aggregate consideration of NOK24 million ($2.6 million) to complete the acquisitions. This purchase price is to be settled through the issuance of one million newly issued shares in the company at a price of NOK24 per share.
Completion of the interdependent transactions is expected by Nordic Halibut to take place on June 1, subject to closing conditions and corporate approvals.
"Converting part of it into a dedicated broodstock unit secures a critical input for our continued scale-up," explained Nordic Halibut Chief Executive Officer Edvard Henden.