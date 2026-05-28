Nordic Halibut buys out two firms to secure Norway facility

Nordic Halibut entered into two share purchase agreements on May 28 to acquire full ownership of Thule Marine and Gulbygget from Heimstø.

The transactions are intended to give the company full control over the Tjeldbergodden facility in Norway and support its long-term development.

Under the agreements, Thule Marine owns 100 per cent of Tjeldbergodden Rensefisk, a business that currently has a commercial relationship with the company. Gulbygget owns the property and operational facilities leased to Tjeldbergodden Rensefisk, which Nordic Halibut has operated since 2024.