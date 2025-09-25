Nordic Aqua posts €6.5m revenue in H1 2025 as operations resume

Norwegian-Chinese salmon farmer Nordic Aqua Partners reported first-half 2025 revenues of €6.5 million ($7.1 million) for the six months ended July 31, 2025, following the resumption of commercial operations in February after a geosmin-related pause in late 2024.

The company achieved a commercial harvest of 756 tonnes HOG in the second quarter, with 99 per cent graded as superior quality and an average harvest weight of 4.6 kg HOG (5.6 kg live weight).