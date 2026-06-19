Norcod secures five-year cod juvenile supply deal with Havland

Norcod has entered into an exclusive five-year agreement with Havland to secure the entire supply of cod juveniles produced by the latter for its farming operations in Norway.

The deal targets an expanded capacity of up to 7.5 million juveniles annually to support the long-term growth and production ambitions of the Norwegian cod farmer.

The two companies have collaborated since 2018 and previously established a joint venture hatchery in Florø in 2021. According to the companies, this latest partnership provides sufficient fry and juvenile capacity to support ongoing expansion while increasing operational flexibility before the marine farming phase.