Norcod secures five-year cod juvenile supply deal with Havland

Norcod has entered into an exclusive five-year agreement with Havland to secure the entire supply of cod juveniles produced by the latter for its farming operations in Norway.
The deal targets an expanded capacity of up to 7.5 million juveniles annually to support the long-term growth and production ambitions of the Norwegian cod farmer.
The two companies have collaborated since 2018 and previously established a joint venture hatchery in Florø in 2021. According to the companies, this latest partnership provides sufficient fry and juvenile capacity to support ongoing expansion while increasing operational flexibility before the marine farming phase.
Norcod reported that it is on track to develop new and existing sites and increase its biomass at sea throughout 2026.
This expansion supports a planned harvest of between 13,000 and 15,000 tonnes of snow cod in 2027, before rising to 25,000 tonnes in 2029.
"This agreement reflects both the strong partnership between the companies and our shared belief in the future potential of farmed cod," said Oddgeir Igland, Chief Executive Officer of Havland.