Norcod reports higher revenue but swings to loss in Q2

Norwegian cod farmer Norcod reported increased revenue and a reduced operating loss in its second-quarter financial results for 2025. The report, released on August 28, showed that the company achieved revenue of NOK91 million ($8.46 million), representing a six per cent increase from the NOK86 million in the same quarter last year.

Despite the growth in revenues, the company recorded an operating loss of NOK47 million for the quarter, though this marks a seven per cent improvement from the NOK50 million loss in Q2 2024.