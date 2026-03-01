Norcod reports annual revenue growth despite quarterly mortality losses

Norcod reported revenues of NOK123 million ($11.6 million) for the fourth quarter of 2025. Total revenues for the full year reached NOK444 million, representing an 11.9 per cent increase compared to 2024.

The fish farming company recorded an operating loss of NOK47 million for the final quarter of the year. This figure includes one-off items totalling NOK43 million related to extraordinary fish mortality at the Jamnungen site, the company stated.

During the quarter, the company harvested 1,737 tonnes of fish, contributing to a yearly total of 7,723 tonnes. It noted that 91.7 per cent of the volume harvested in the fourth quarter achieved "superior" quality.