NOAA to identify new aquaculture opportunity areas in California and the Gulf of Mexico
As part of its mission to foster ocean sustainability while facilitating domestic aquaculture growth, the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is working to identify aquaculture opportunity areas.
These areas were evaluated for their potential environmental, economic, and social suitability to support multiple commercial aquaculture operations. This process is rooted in science and public engagement that will help the US plan for aquaculture development.
Earlier this month, NOAA released two draft Programmatic Environmental Impact Statements (PEIS) for Southern California and the Gulf of Mexico that will help in identifying aquaculture opportunity areas.
Southern California aquaculture opportunity areas identification process
In Southern California, NOAA experts identified up to ten proposed aquaculture opportunity areas. Eight proposed areas are in the Santa Barbara Channel and two are in Santa Monica Bay, ranging in size from 500 to 2,000 acres (200 to 800 hectares) each. The total of the proposed Aquaculture Opportunity areas amounts to 16,500 acres (6,680 hectares) in federal waters that are potentially suitable to support all kinds of aquaculture.
The draft PEIS can be read here while public comments can be submitted online from November 22, 2024 through February 20, 2025 via this link.
Gulf of Mexico aquaculture opportunity areas identification process
In the Gulf of Mexico, NOAA experts identified four proposed aquaculture opportunity areas. One proposed area is off the coast of Louisiana and three are off the coast of Texas, ranging in size from 500 to 2,000 acres (200 to 800 hectares) each. The total of the proposed aquaculture opportunity areas amounts to 6,500 acres (2,600 hectares) in federal waters that are potentially suitable for all kinds of aquaculture.
The draft PEIS can be read here while public comments can be submitted online from November 22, 2024 through February 20, 2025 via this link.