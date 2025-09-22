NOAA identifies 13 new aquaculture areas in US waters

The US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) has identified 13 new “aquaculture opportunity areas”, totalling more than 21,000 acres (85 square kilometres), in the federal waters of the Gulf of Mexico and off the coast of Southern California.
The agency described the move as the United States’ "most significant" effort to support offshore aquaculture development.
According to NOAA, the identification of the new areas is the result of a multi-year process, “rooted in science and public engagement.” The actions were called for in executive orders aimed at promoting American seafood competitiveness and economic growth.
The areas are deemed suitable for developing multiple commercial aquaculture projects for seaweed, shellfish, and finfish.
In Southern California, ten locations have been identified, eight in the Santa Barbara Channel and two in Santa Monica Bay, totalling 16,500 acres (66.8 square kilometres).
In the Gulf of Mexico, three locations off the coast of Texas have been selected, totalling 4,500 acres (18 square kilometres).
The agency stated that while farms are not limited to these areas, the designation provides valuable data to inform future siting and permitting.