Nissui credits increased catch and production volumes for $200m profit in Q3 FY2025

Japanese fish farming company Nissui Corporation has published its financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2025.

During the third quarter of FY2025, Nissui posted net sales of JPY689.8 billion (US$4.44 billion) and operating profit of JPY31.42 billion (US$200 million), compared to net sales of JPY663.3 billion (US$4.27 billion) and operating profit of JPY24.84 billion (US$160 million) during Q3 FY2024.

Nissui recorded JPY279.18 billion (US$1.8 billion) in sales and operating profit of JPY12.463 billion (US$80 million) in its marine products business, which is engaged in fishery, aquaculture, and seafood processing and trading.