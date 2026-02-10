Nissui credits increased catch and production volumes for $200m profit in Q3 FY2025

Japanese fish farming company Nissui Corporation has published its financial results for the nine months ended December 31, 2025.
During the third quarter of FY2025, Nissui posted net sales of JPY689.8 billion (US$4.44 billion) and operating profit of JPY31.42 billion (US$200 million), compared to net sales of JPY663.3 billion (US$4.27 billion) and operating profit of JPY24.84 billion (US$160 million) during Q3 FY2024.
Nissui recorded JPY279.18 billion (US$1.8 billion) in sales and operating profit of JPY12.463 billion (US$80 million) in its marine products business, which is engaged in fishery, aquaculture, and seafood processing and trading.
Catches of Japanese amberjack, Japanese jack mackerel, and tuna remained solid, resulting in higher sales and profits. In South America, catch volume declined due to a reduction of one vessel; however, due to cost reductions, profit increased even with a decrease in sales.
Although competition in tuna in Japan intensified due to increased supplies of wild-caught and imported tuna, increased production of coho salmon, improved aquaculture performance, and higher sales prices of Japanese amberjack contributed to decreased sales but increased profit overall.
In South America, aquaculture performance improved due to higher survival rates, and sales prices increased due to a market recovery, resulting in higher sales and profits.
Regarding Nissui's processing and trading activities in Japan, although performance improved from the third quarter onward due to increased sales volume of fish oil and the effect of price revisions for salmon and trout, sales and profit decreased on a cumulative basis, reflecting the impact of the first half.
In the processing business in North America, in addition to the pollock fillet production ratio improving, higher sales prices of surimi also contributed, resulting in a significant improvement. In the trading business, sales remained firm, particularly for group products such as salmon and trout, cod, and crab. As a result, sales and profit increased.
Although sales remained firm in Italy, the Benelux countries, and UK, sales in Europe increased but profit decreased due to higher expenses associated with CSRD compliance, among other factors.