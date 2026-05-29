New Zealand King Salmon returns to profit in H1 FY2026

New Zealand King Salmon (NZKS) has reported its financial performance for the six-month period ended March 31, 2026 (H1 FY2026).

Net profit for the period totalled NZ$13.8 million (US$8.21 million) for H1 FY2026, compared to a loss of NZ$20.8 million (US$12.4 million) for the six months ended July 31, 2025. Pro-forma gross operating profit meanwhile peaked at NZ$17.2 million (US$10.2 million) compared to a profit of US$5.7m for the six months ended July 31, 2025.

Pro-forma operating income for H1 FY2026 totalled NZ$12.3 million (US$7.32 million) compared to a profit of NZ$1.2 million (US$0.71 million) for the six months ended July 31, 2025.