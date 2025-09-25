New Zealand King Salmon posts H1 2025 loss on lower sales and biomass issues

New Zealand King Salmon has reported a net loss of NZ$20.8 million ($12.1 million) for the six months ended July 31, 2025, reversing from a net profit of NZ$6 million recorded in the prior comparable period.

The result was significantly affected by non-cash adjustments, including a NZ$22.5 million fair value write-down on biological assets and inventory, compared with a NZ$2.6 million gain a year earlier.