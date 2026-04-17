New Zealand King Salmon lifts earnings outlook on improved fish performance

New Zealand King Salmon announced that it has upgraded its earnings guidance for the 2026 financial year following better than expected fish performance.

The company reported that EBIT is now projected to fall between NZ$19 million ($11 million) and NZ$27 million, representing a significant increase from previous estimates.

This revised outlook follows the conclusion of the summer farming period, which the company noted is typically the most difficult window for forecasting biological outcomes. Chief Executive Officer Carl Carrington stated that the update reflects greater confidence in recent fish performance and its anticipated impact on full year results.