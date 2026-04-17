New Zealand King Salmon lifts earnings outlook on improved fish performance

New Zealand King Salmon announced that it has upgraded its earnings guidance for the 2026 financial year following better than expected fish performance.
The company reported that EBIT is now projected to fall between NZ$19 million ($11 million) and NZ$27 million, representing a significant increase from previous estimates.
This revised outlook follows the conclusion of the summer farming period, which the company noted is typically the most difficult window for forecasting biological outcomes. Chief Executive Officer Carl Carrington stated that the update reflects greater confidence in recent fish performance and its anticipated impact on full year results.
He noted that mortality levels over the summer were lower than initially forecast while feed-out rates remained strong.
These factors have provided the producer with a higher volume of fish for sale along with an overall improvement in size and quality. Consequently, the company has raised its expected harvest volume for the year to a range between 5,800 and 6,100 tonnes.
The previous guidance had estimated a harvest of between 5,500 and 5,900 tonnes for the period. New Zealand King Salmon attributed the gains to a new summer feed diet and a focus on operational execution across its sea farms.
Improved fish performance has also boosted operational efficiency by lowering unit costs across farming and processing segments. The company stated that higher biomass allows it to supply more fish into markets that offer higher returns.
While aquaculture performance has historically remained stable during the final months of the financial year, the company broadened its guidance range to account for external factors.
These risks include potential shifts in the cost of air freight and supply chain expenses linked to global oil price movements and conflict in the Middle East.