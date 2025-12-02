New Zealand King Salmon cites lower volumes for February-September 2025 net loss

"The results are the first under our revised September 30 balance date, which reflect a shortened eight-month reporting period," said Mark Dewdney, New Zealand King Salmon Chair. "It has been an extremely busy eight months for the company. Despite facing some challenges with fish performance over the 24/25 summer, we have made significant strides by strategically investing in our future growth."

Dewdney said that while the period’s adapted farming strategy was not quite as successful as in the previous two, "stepping back and looking at progress over a longer time horizon, it is promising to see the decisions made three years ago have helped reduce our volatility when we experienced biological challenges."