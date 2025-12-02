New Zealand King Salmon cites lower volumes for February-September 2025 net loss

New Zealand King Salmon has reported its financial performance for the eight months ended September 30, 2025.
During the period, the company incurred a net loss of NZ$6.3 million (US$3.6 million), compared to a profit of NZ$13.4 million (US$7.67 million) for the year ended January 31, 2025.
Pro-forma gross operating profit meanwhile ended at NZ$7.1 million (US$4.1 million), compared to NZ$29.7 million (US$17 million) for the year ended January 31, 2025.
Sales volumes decreased from 6,582 tonnes (12 months to January 31, 2025) to 3,260 tonnes (eight months ended September 30, 2025). Revenue decreased from NZ$210.9 million (US$120.8 million) to NZ$117.7 million (US$67.41 million).
"The results are the first under our revised September 30 balance date, which reflect a shortened eight-month reporting period," said Mark Dewdney, New Zealand King Salmon Chair. "It has been an extremely busy eight months for the company. Despite facing some challenges with fish performance over the 24/25 summer, we have made significant strides by strategically investing in our future growth."
Dewdney said that while the period’s adapted farming strategy was not quite as successful as in the previous two, "stepping back and looking at progress over a longer time horizon, it is promising to see the decisions made three years ago have helped reduce our volatility when we experienced biological challenges."
In addition, the decision to reduce harvest volumes in May has worked as intended with biomass at sea rebuilding as forecast.
"The board remains pleased with the progress being made to both further strengthen our core, while preparing for well-measured and well-sequenced, growth," added Dewdney.
Under its FY2026 guidance, New Zealand King Salmon expects pro-forma operating earnings to be in the range between a NZ$3 million (US$1.7 million) loss and a NZ$3 million profit. Pro-forma gross operating profit is meanwhile forecast to be in the range of NZ$9 million (US$5 million) to NZ$15 million (US$8.6 million).