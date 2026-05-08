New Zealand implements rule changes to support local aquaculture

The Government of New Zealand has updated national rules for marine aquaculture to make it easier for operators to improve how they farm, adopt new technology and carry out research or trials while maintaining environmental safeguards, RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop and Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones said recently.
“Changes to the National Environmental Standards for Marine Aquaculture will remove unnecessary complexity and cost for aquaculture operators,” Mr Bishop said. “These changes support marine farmers to refine their operations within existing footprints, trial new approaches and adopt better practices, without lowering the bar for environmental protection.
“The amendments also provide councils with clearer national direction about how certain activities should be assessed, reducing unnecessary variation and uncertainty across the country.”
Mr Jones added that the changes were an important step towards reaching the ambitious goal of NZ$3 billion (US$1.8 billion) in annual revenue set out in the government's aquaculture development plan last year.
"Prior to these changes, marine farmers were required to undergo a complex and difficult consenting process to make even minor changes to their operations," said Mr Jones. "These changes reduce the administrative and financial burden of consenting and reconsenting, and introduce rules that ensure sustainability while allowing for the kind of flexibility and innovation that our economy and communities need."
When the updated National Environmental Standards for Marine Aquaculture come into effect on June 4, councils will need to apply the amended rules to new permitted activities and when making decisions on marine aquaculture consents.
"The changes form part of the government’s wider programme to improve how national direction operates under the current Resource Management Act and will continue to have effect during the transitional period under the proposed Planning and Natural Environment Acts," Mr Bishop said. "This broader programme will be the biggest suite of changes to RMA national direction in New Zealand’s history."
Key changes to the marine aquaculture regulations include: making reconsenting and changes to consent conditions easier and more nationally consistent; making it easier to undertake aquaculture-related research or trials; making it easier to change or cancel consent monitoring conditions, to keep pace with new science and technology; and fixing a range of technical issues to improve clarity, consistency and usability of the regulations.