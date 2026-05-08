New Zealand implements rule changes to support local aquaculture

The Government of New Zealand has updated national rules for marine aquaculture to make it easier for operators to improve how they farm, adopt new technology and carry out research or trials while maintaining environmental safeguards, RMA Reform Minister Chris Bishop and Oceans and Fisheries Minister Shane Jones said recently.

“Changes to the National Environmental Standards for Marine Aquaculture will remove unnecessary complexity and cost for aquaculture operators,” Mr Bishop said. “These changes support marine farmers to refine their operations within existing footprints, trial new approaches and adopt better practices, without lowering the bar for environmental protection.

“The amendments also provide councils with clearer national direction about how certain activities should be assessed, reducing unnecessary variation and uncertainty across the country.”