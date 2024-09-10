New sea cage aquaculture project launched in Abu Dhabi

The EAD said the project will also contribute to relieving pressure on wild fisheries resources and support food security objectives in light of the increasing demand for seafood and encourage future investments in the sector.

The project will also be equipped with an advanced monitoring and data collection system utilising artificial intelligence, making it one of the first applications of this technology in the Middle East. It aims to implement solutions to manage aquaculture operations with high efficiency and will use environmental sensors to monitor marine water quality parameters, including temperature, pH, salinity, dissolved oxygen, turbidity, and ammonia levels.