New landing craft delivered to Scottish mussel harvester

With a length of 21.7 metres and a beam of 7.5 metres, the landing craft has been designed to perform a range of coastal and harbour operations, including transport of both people and equipment. The vessel will often be deployed to islands where it operates in the aquaculture industry or as a lifeline for remote communities.

In the aquaculture sector, the workboat will be able to handle large nets and cables and, with its robust bow ramp, load and unload harvests. It boasts a large, free deck area capable of handling up to 70 tonnes of equipment.

The vessel can also be outfitted with a crane able to lift loads of 2,500 kg at 15.5 metres and 15 tonnes at 3.5 metres.