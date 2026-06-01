New landing craft delivered to Scottish mussel harvester

A new landing craft workboat was recently handed over to family-owned Blueshell Mussels of Scotland.
The vessel, which has been named Bountiful, is already operatiional, supporting the Blueshell's mussel harvesting operation in the Shetland Islands.
The vessel was already available in stock at the time the order was placed, allowing the customer to take delivery almost immediately following the signing of the contract.
With a length of 21.7 metres and a beam of 7.5 metres, the landing craft has been designed to perform a range of coastal and harbour operations, including transport of both people and equipment. The vessel will often be deployed to islands where it operates in the aquaculture industry or as a lifeline for remote communities.
In the aquaculture sector, the workboat will be able to handle large nets and cables and, with its robust bow ramp, load and unload harvests. It boasts a large, free deck area capable of handling up to 70 tonnes of equipment.
The vessel can also be outfitted with a crane able to lift loads of 2,500 kg at 15.5 metres and 15 tonnes at 3.5 metres.