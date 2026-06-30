Mowi to sell eastern Canada salmon farming operations to Cooke for $158m

Norwegian salmon producer Mowi has entered into a share purchase agreement to sell its salmon farming operations in eastern Canada to Cooke for CA$225 million ($158 million) on a debt-free basis. The transaction involves 9,000 gutted weight tonnes of standing biomass.

According to a company statement released on June 30, the assets will be classified as held for sale on the financial books until the transaction is finalised.

The deal remains pending competition approval and the completion of confirmatory due diligence by the purchasing firm.