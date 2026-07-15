Mowi reports record salmon harvest for Q2 2026

Norwegian seafood group Mowi harvested a highest second-quarter volume on record of 150,000 tonnes of gutted weight equivalent salmon in 2026, representing a 13 per cent growth compared to the 133,000 tonnes recorded in the same period last year.
This total exceeded the 140,000 tonnes that the company expected to harvest during the quarter.
Operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of approximately €231 million ($264 million) was reported by the group for the quarter, marking a 23 per cent increase from the €189 million recorded in the second quarter of 2025.
This earnings growth was supported by a reduction in blended farming costs, which fell by €0.18 per kilogram, or €24 million, to €5.21 per kilogram.
Across its farming operations, Norway led production with 85 thousand tonnes, followed by Scotland with 26.5 thousand tonnes, Chile with 17.5 thousand tonnes, and Canada with 10 thousand tonnes.
The remaining volumes were harvested in Iceland with 5.5 thousand tonnes, Ireland with three thousand tonnes, and the Faroe Islands with 2.5 thousand tonnes.
EBIT per kilogram was €1.85 in Norway, €1.8 in Scotland, €0.35 in Chile, and €2.05 in Canada.
In contrast, the company recorded operational losses of €0.15 per kilogram in Ireland and negative €0.4 per kilogram in Iceland, while the Faroe Islands achieved an earnings of €1.6 per kilogram.
In its other business segments, Mowi reported operational EBIT of €29 million in consumer products and €16 million in feed. At the end of the quarter, the financial net interest-bearing debt for the group stood at approximately €2.807 billion, excluding IFRS 16 effects.