Mowi reports record salmon harvest for Q2 2026

Norwegian seafood group Mowi harvested a highest second-quarter volume on record of 150,000 tonnes of gutted weight equivalent salmon in 2026, representing a 13 per cent growth compared to the 133,000 tonnes recorded in the same period last year.

This total exceeded the 140,000 tonnes that the company expected to harvest during the quarter.

Operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of approximately €231 million ($264 million) was reported by the group for the quarter, marking a 23 per cent increase from the €189 million recorded in the second quarter of 2025.