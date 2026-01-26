Mowi reports record harvest volumes for 2025

Mowi Group announced in a trading update that it achieved record-high harvest volumes of 559,000 tonnes for the full year of 2025. This figure represents an 11.4 per cent increase compared to the 502,000 tonnes recorded in 2024.

For the fourth quarter ending December 31, the company reported a total harvest volume of 152,000 tonnes, exceeding its previous guidance of 147,000 tonnes.

The company stated that its operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached approximately €213 million ($231 million) for the quarter.

Mowi reported that its blended farming cost was €5.36 per kilogram during the period, representing a 5.8 per cent reduction from the same quarter in 2024. The group also noted that standing biomass costs continued to trend downwards during the final three months of the year.