Mowi reports record harvest volumes for 2025

Mowi Group announced in a trading update that it achieved record-high harvest volumes of 559,000 tonnes for the full year of 2025. This figure represents an 11.4 per cent increase compared to the 502,000 tonnes recorded in 2024.
For the fourth quarter ending December 31, the company reported a total harvest volume of 152,000 tonnes, exceeding its previous guidance of 147,000 tonnes.
The company stated that its operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) reached approximately €213 million ($231 million) for the quarter.
Mowi reported that its blended farming cost was €5.36 per kilogram during the period, representing a 5.8 per cent reduction from the same quarter in 2024. The group also noted that standing biomass costs continued to trend downwards during the final three months of the year.
Production volumes for the fourth quarter were led by operations in Norway, which contributed 98,000 tonnes, followed by Chile at 26,500 tonnes and Scotland at 12,500 tonnes. Other regional contributions included 6,500 tonnes from Canada, 4,000 tonnes from Arctic Fish in Iceland, 3,500 tonnes from the Faroes, and 1,000 tonnes from Ireland.
Operational EBIT per kilogram across the value chain varied by region, with Norway reaching €2.00 and Scotland achieving €1.40. Operations in the Faroes, Chile, and Iceland recorded earnings of €1.65, €0.35, and €0.10 per kilogramme respectively, while the Canadian division reported a loss of €2.30 per kilogram.
Within its business segments, Mowi recorded an operational EBIT of €46 million in consumer products and an operational earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation, and amortisation (EBITDA) of €20 million in its feed division. The group stated its reported financial net interest-bearing debt stood at approximately €2.65 billion at the end of the quarter.
Mowi is scheduled to release its complete fourth-quarter report on February 11.