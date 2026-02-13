Mowi posts record revenue and earnings in Q4 2025

Mowi reported record-high revenues of €1.59 billion ($1.72 billion) and operational earnings before interest and taxes of €213 million for the fourth quarter of 2025. The Norwegian seafood company ended the year with a total turnover of €5.73 billion and harvest volumes of 559,000 tonnes, representing an annual growth of 11.4 per cent.

Quarterly harvest volumes reached 152,000 tonnes, which the company noted were "seasonally record-high". Chief Executive Officer Ivan Vindheim noted that farming costs decreased by €197 million during the period.

The group noted that these expenses are expected to fall further throughout 2026. Salmon prices increased during the final quarter following a year of high supply growth.