Mowi posts record harvest of 166k tonnes in Q3 2025

Fish farmer Mowi has announced an all-time high harvest volume of 166,000 tonnes gutted weight for the third quarter of 2025, up from 161,000 tonnes in the same period last year and above the company’s guidance of 160,000 tonnes.
The operational EBIT for the group was approximately €112 million ($121 million) for the quarter.
Norway produced the largest volume with 99,500 tonnes, followed by Chile with 22,500 tonnes and Scotland with 17,500 tonnes. The company’s Canadian operations harvested 15,500 tonnes, while Iceland, Ireland, and the Faroes harvested 5,500, 3,000, and 2,500 tonnes, respectively.
The company’s blended farming cost was €5.42 per kilogram in the quarter, down from €5.72 in the third quarter of 2024 and stable compared with the second quarter of 2025.
The operational EBIT in the consumer products division was €66 million, while the operational EBITDA in the feed division was €26 million.
Reported financial net interest-bearing debt for the group was approximately €1,760 million at the end of the quarter.