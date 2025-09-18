Malaysian entities partner to develop tuna hub in Penang Port

A subsidiary of Alpha Ocean Resources, Asia Ocean Resources, has entered into a memorandum of agreement (MOA) with Penang Port to collaborate on the development and operation of a dedicated tuna landing and processing hub at the Port of Penang in Malaysia.

The MOA establishes a preliminary framework for the two parties to work together on the new facility, which will include water and bunker fuel services, cold storage rooms, an EU-certified processing plant, and power supply sources for vessels and containers.