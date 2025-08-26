Maine DMR acquires new ROV to improve aquaculture lease evaluations

The Maine Department of Marine Resources (DMR) aquaculture division has purchased a new remotely operated vehicle (ROV) to significantly streamline the evaluation of aquaculture lease applications. The acquisition was funded by a $51,024 grant from the Maine Aquaculture Innovation Center (MAIC).

The DMR is required by law to conduct site visits for all proposed standard and experimental leases to assess the area's characteristics. DMR noted that before 2023, these underwater assessments were mostly completed by scientists using scuba equipment, a time-consuming and labour-intensive process. With a significant increase in lease applications in recent years, the approval process could take up to three years.