Leroy Seafood reports increase in salmon and trout harvest volumes in Q1 2026

Lerøy Seafood Group reported a total harvest volume of 39,900 gutted weight tonnes for salmon and trout during the first quarter of 2026. This represents an increase from the 38,200 gutted weight tonnes harvested during the same period in 2025.

The figures provided by the company do not include harvest volumes from Scottish Seafarms. Regional data shows that Lerøy Aurora harvested 8,300 gutted weight tonnes, compared to 7,100 tonnes in the previous year.

Lerøy Midt recorded a slight decrease in volume to 16,000 gutted weight tonnes from 16,400 tonnes. Meanwhile, Lerøy Sjøtroll saw an increase to 15,700 tonnes, with trout accounting for 6,100 tonnes of that total.