Leroy Seafood reports full-year harvest growth despite Q4 decline

Lerøy Seafood Group has released its trading update for the fourth quarter of 2025, reporting a total harvest volume of 49,300 gutted weight tonnes (GWT) for salmon and trout.
While this represents a decrease from the 56,800 GWT recorded in the same period in 2024, the full-year harvest for 2025 rose to 195,600 GWT.
Regional performance varied across the group's operations. Lerøy Aurora recorded an increase to 16,400 GWT, up from 15,400 GWT in the fourth quarter of 2024.
Conversely, volumes at Lerøy Midt fell to 16,200 GWT, and Lerøy Sjøtroll harvested 16,800 GWT, including 7,900 tonnes of trout.
In the wild-catch segment, Lerøy Havfisk reported a total catch volume of 7,600 tonnes for the fourth quarter, of which 2,700 tonnes consisted of cod.
This is a reduction compared to the 9,800 tonnes caught in the fourth quarter of 2024.
The total wild catch for the full year 2025 reached 57,700 tonnes, down from 65,000 tonnes in 2024. These figures reflect the ongoing adjustments in quotas and seasonal availability within the North Atlantic fisheries.
The reported harvest figures exclude volumes from Scottish Sea Farms. The company is scheduled to release its complete fourth-quarter 2025 financial report on February 24, 2026.