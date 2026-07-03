Leroy Seafood Group releases Q2 2026 trading update, posts harvest decline

Norway-based Lerøy Seafood Group recorded a total harvested volume of 44,750 gutted weight tonnes of salmon and trout in the second quarter of 2026, marking a decline from the 48,900 gutted weight tonnes harvested during the same period in 2025.
The company noted these figures exclude the harvested volumes from Scottish Seafarms.
On a regional basis, the Lerøy Aurora division produced 7,100 gutted weight tonnes, representing a decrease from the 11,100 gutted weight tonnes recorded in the second quarter of 2025.
In contrast, Lerøy Midt increased its volume to 19,700 gutted weight tonnes from 16,900 gutted weight tonnes in the prior year.
The Lerøy Sjøtroll branch harvested 18,000 gutted weight tonnes, of which 10,400 tonnes were trout, compared to a total of 20,900 gutted weight tonnes, including 9,800 tonnes of trout, in the second quarter of 2025.
Meanwhile, the wild catch segment under Lerøy Havfisk rose to 18,800 tonnes from 17,700 tonnes in the prior year.
Cod catches within the Havfisk division grew to 1,500 tonnes during the three-month period, up from 1,200 tonnes recorded in the second quarter of 2025.