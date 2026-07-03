Leroy Seafood Group releases Q2 2026 trading update, posts harvest decline

Norway-based Lerøy Seafood Group recorded a total harvested volume of 44,750 gutted weight tonnes of salmon and trout in the second quarter of 2026, marking a decline from the 48,900 gutted weight tonnes harvested during the same period in 2025.

The company noted these figures exclude the harvested volumes from Scottish Seafarms.

On a regional basis, the Lerøy Aurora division produced 7,100 gutted weight tonnes, representing a decrease from the 11,100 gutted weight tonnes recorded in the second quarter of 2025.