Leroy Seafood Group posts $71m earnings in Q4 2025

Lerøy Seafood Group reported an operational earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) of NOK758 million ($71 million) for the fourth quarter of 2025. Chief Executive Officer Henning Beltestad noted that the result was supported by stable farming operations and a record performance in the value-added processing, sales and distribution segment.

The farming segment recorded an operational EBIT of NOK564 million, a slight decrease from the same period in the previous year. Beltestad noted that while prices for salmon and trout rose toward the end of the quarter, biological performance exceeded expectations.

The value-added processing, sales and distribution segment achieved an operational EBIT of NOK317 million, representing a 15 per cent increase year-on-year. For the full year, the segment recorded an operational EBIT of NOK1,290 million, surpassing a target of NOK1.25 billion established in 2022.