Laxey completes first harvest at land-based facility in Iceland

Icelandic land-based salmon farmer Laxey has completed its first harvest at its grow-out facility in Vestmannaeyjar. The milestone marks the conclusion of the company's first full production cycle on schedule.
The harvest was executed in November 2025, less than 23 months after the first eggs were received in November 2023. The company reported that the harvested Atlantic salmon weighed between four and five kilograms, validating the biological and operational model under commercial conditions.
Laxey stated that the fish demonstrated strong biological indicators, consistent conformation, and good fillet colour. The operations also served as the first performance test for the processing facility, with all systems operating according to plan.
Kristmann Kristmannsson, Head of Processing and Procurement, said: “This is an important step in our development. The project has advanced steadily on schedule, and we now transition toward steady-state production.”
The company intends to scale harvest volumes and commence regular export shipments to international markets. Harvest volumes are projected to reach 5,000 tonnes next year.