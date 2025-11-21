Laxey completes first harvest at land-based facility in Iceland

Icelandic land-based salmon farmer Laxey has completed its first harvest at its grow-out facility in Vestmannaeyjar. The milestone marks the conclusion of the company's first full production cycle on schedule.

The harvest was executed in November 2025, less than 23 months after the first eggs were received in November 2023. The company reported that the harvested Atlantic salmon weighed between four and five kilograms, validating the biological and operational model under commercial conditions.