Japan's NTT Green and Food to build land-based fish farm

The new facility will also feature recirculating aquaculture system technology. According to ABTG, it will have annual production capacities of approximately 310 tons of market-size trout and 260 tons of intermediate-size coho salmon.

"Focusing on seafood production through land-based aquaculture, we aim to contribute to regional revitalisation by stimulating local industries," said Yoshizaku Kusumi, President and Chief Executive Officer of NTT Green and Food.

ABTG CEO Shane A. Hunter meanwhile said that the project is significant, "for the future of modern, intensive, and sustainable aquaculture in Japan."