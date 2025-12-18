Japanese firm acquires Chilean salmon farming company Pesquera Yadran

Japan's Nissui Corporation has confirmed its plans to acquire all shares of Chilean seafood company Pesquera Yadran (PY) through its consolidated subsidiary Salmones Antarctica (SA) from Inversiones Yadran, Chile Market Servicios y Asesorias Financieras, and Inversiones Crucol.

Through the acquisition, PY will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nissui. In addition, as a result of SA's acquisition of all shares of PY and SA's acquisition from Inversiones Yadran of shares in Empresa de Servicios Quellon, a subsidiary of PY, Cultivos Yadran and five other subsidiaries of PY will also become wholly owned subsidiaries of Nissui.