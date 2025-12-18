Japanese firm acquires Chilean salmon farming company Pesquera Yadran

Japan's Nissui Corporation has confirmed its plans to acquire all shares of Chilean seafood company Pesquera Yadran (PY) through its consolidated subsidiary Salmones Antarctica (SA) from Inversiones Yadran, Chile Market Servicios y Asesorias Financieras, and Inversiones Crucol.
Through the acquisition, PY will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Nissui. In addition, as a result of SA's acquisition of all shares of PY and SA's acquisition from Inversiones Yadran of shares in Empresa de Servicios Quellon, a subsidiary of PY, Cultivos Yadran and five other subsidiaries of PY will also become wholly owned subsidiaries of Nissui.
SA and PY operate salmon aquaculture businesses in Chile. PY specialises in farming and processing fresh products of Atlantic salmon and maintains sales channels to overseas markets including the United States.
Through this share acquisition, Nissui will seek to expand the scale of aquaculture operations together with SA, enhance processing and sales networks, and pursue efficiency improvements, such as optimising the balance between fish species and farming sites.