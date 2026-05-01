Iran war fallout brings Croatian fishing industry to a standstill

Fishing captain Dinko Cvjetojevic stood on his boat moored in Dubrovnik, his day's work halted by the cost of fuel that has soared since war erupted in Iran, thousands of miles to the east.

The sun was out, the fish were plentiful and the busy summer season was fast approaching. But Cvjetojevic had done his sums.

Fuel now accounted for up to 90 per cent of operating costs, roughly double the proportion before the conflict choked off the key oil export route of the Strait of Hormuz. That made fishing "completely unprofitable".