Indonesia's shrimp industry suffering after radioactive case, association says

Indonesia's shrimp industry suffered a 30-35 per cent drop in processing absorption after a radioactive contamination was detected in a batch of shrimp shipped to the US in August, the country's shrimp farmers' association said on Friday.

The shrimp was processed at an industrial estate near Jakarta that was later found to be contaminated with of Cesium 137 and the Southeast Asian nation's nuclear agency is seeking to pinpoint the size of the area affected.