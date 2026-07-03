India's largest RAS-based Himalayan trout farming facility begins operations

Indian conglomerate the Khyber Group has launched Khyber Aquaculture. India’s largest, fully integrated recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) based Himalayan trout farming facility in Kashmir.
Khyber said the RAS facility is aimed at transforming the region’s trout industry into an integrated, export-oriented ecosystem by linking advanced aquaculture technology with local farming communities.
Located on the banks of the River Sindh in Akhal, Kangan, in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir, Khyber Aquaculture is spread over 3.2 hectares and has been built with an investment of over INR1 billion (US$11 million).
It is a technology-driven trout farming model designed to reuse and recycle water, allowing year-round trout production in a climate-controlled environment.
Khyber Aquaculture, currently with a 1,500-tonne capacity, will reach an annual production capacity of 7,000 tonnes within three to five years. The hatchery of the unit is capable of producing up to 20 million fingerlings annually.
"Our facility is an expansion of cold-water aquaculture [facilities] in Jammu and Kashmir," said Umar Tramboo, Chairman and Managing Director of Khyber Aquaculture. "Our cluster model is designed to integrate production, hatcheries, processing and supply chains while supporting more than 300 local farmers under the Holistic Agriculture Development Programme, through modern aquaculture systems and market access."