India's largest RAS-based Himalayan trout farming facility begins operations

Indian conglomerate the Khyber Group has launched Khyber Aquaculture. India’s largest, fully integrated recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) based Himalayan trout farming facility in Kashmir.

Khyber said the RAS facility is aimed at transforming the region’s trout industry into an integrated, export-oriented ecosystem by linking advanced aquaculture technology with local farming communities.

Located on the banks of the River Sindh in Akhal, Kangan, in the Ganderbal district of Kashmir, Khyber Aquaculture is spread over 3.2 hectares and has been built with an investment of over INR1 billion (US$11 million).