India's first inland trout farming facility opens in Hyderabad

Indian start-up SmartGreen Aquaculture (SGA) has opened India's first inland trout farming facility in Telengana just outside the city of Hyderabad.
The new facilities feature recirculating aquaculture system (RAS) technology, which will enable SGA to produce trout year-round in a controlled indoor environment. The annual production capacity has been estimated to be 1,200 tonnes.
The new trout farm consists of a dedicated hatchery, a RAS indoor grow-out system, cold-chain facilities, and a processing area for trout products. The farm also has an online store.
SGA's future plans for the facility include the establishment of an on-site microalgae biorefinery as well as a RAS learning centre.
Aditya Rithvik Narra, Founder and Managing Director of SGA, said that the new RAS facility will help bring rainbow trout and other premium cold-water fish species closer to Indian customers, particularly those who live further inland.
The Hyderabad facility combines hatcheries, farming, processing, and distribution to help reduce reliance on fish importation, added Narra.