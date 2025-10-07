Increased prices, salmon growth to China drive YOY jump in Norway's September seafood exports

Norway exported seafood worth NOK17.9 billion (US$1.8 billion) in September 2025, representing an increase of NOK1.4 billion (US$140 million), or eight per cent, compared with the same month last year, according to the Norwegian Seafood Council.

“Seafood exports have had a strong month in terms of value and a solid third quarter," said Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council. "This is primarily due to higher prices for mackerel, cod, saithe and king crab."

The largest markets for Norwegian seafood exports in September were Poland, China, and the USA.