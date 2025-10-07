Increased prices, salmon growth to China drive YOY jump in Norway's September seafood exports

Norway exported seafood worth NOK17.9 billion (US$1.8 billion) in September 2025, representing an increase of NOK1.4 billion (US$140 million), or eight per cent, compared with the same month last year, according to the Norwegian Seafood Council.
“Seafood exports have had a strong month in terms of value and a solid third quarter," said Christian Chramer, CEO of the Norwegian Seafood Council. "This is primarily due to higher prices for mackerel, cod, saithe and king crab."
The largest markets for Norwegian seafood exports in September were Poland, China, and the USA.
China had the greatest growth in value in September, with an increase in export value of NOK393 million (US$39.6 million), or 39 per cent, compared with the same month last year.
"The EU is still our largest overall market, but Norway is now taking an increasing share of the growing Chinese salmon and prawn market," said Chramer. "This is gratifying at a time when world trade is experiencing demanding times with increased tariffs and economic turmoil."
September was the first full month in which Norway was faced with a 15 per cent tariff on seafood entering the US market.
In September, the US bought seafood from Norway for NOK1.3 billion (US$130 million). This is a growth in volume and value of nine per cent compared with the same month last year.
"Exports of king crab, trout and mackerel largely boosted the value to the US in September," said Chramer.
The council said that for salmon, the picture is not as positive. In the first half of the year, 10.6 per cent of Norwegian salmon exports went to the US, measured in value. In the third quarter, it was 7.6 per cent.
"The value of salmon exports to the USA fell by five per cent compared with the third quarter last year," said Chramer. "Stronger competition, increased tariffs and a weaker dollar have affected exports of fresh whole salmon to the US, which have fallen sharply in recent months."
Mackerel was the species with the greatest growth in value in September, with an increase of NOK500 million (US$50 million) compared with the same month last year.
"The quota cuts for several of our wild-caught species in 2025, such as cod and mackerel, are being felt throughout the value chain," added Chramer. "When the supply falls, both the export value and the price on store shelves increase.
"At the same time, the battle for raw materials means that parts of the Norwegian seafood industry are experiencing very demanding times. We've seen this trend for some time now, and it's worrying."
So far this year, Norway has exported seafood worth NOK130.8 billion (US$13.2 billion). This is an increase of NOK6.3 billion (US$630 million), or five per cent, compared with the same period last year.