Iceland's Laxey to put up new smolt station

Icelandic aquaculture company Laxey has entered into an agreement with Norway's Akva Group for the design and delivery of a new smolt station in Vestmannaeyjar.

The two companies have worked together since June 2022, when the agreement for Laxey’s first RAS smolt station was signed. That facility is now fully operational, has delivered five batches to date, and is performing in line with its design and production plan, consistently delivering smolt to support post smolt and large salmon production on land.

The first phase of the new smolt station has been designed with an annual production capacity of five million smolts at 100 grams to be raised across three systems.