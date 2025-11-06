Icelandic Salmon Q3 loss widens on high costs despite record harvest

Icelandic Salmon reported a weak financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, posting an operational EBIT of €-9.4 million. This is a significant increase from the €-3.0 million operational loss recorded in the same quarter last year.

The loss came despite harvesting 3,800 tonnes (GWT) in the quarter, a large increase from the 1,800 tonnes harvested in Q3 2024. Operating income (revenue) for the quarter rose to €25.1 million from €14.3 million in the prior-year period.