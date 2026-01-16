Icelandic authorities launch probe into sightings of dead Arctic char in Westfjords

The Icelandic Food and Veterinary Authority (Matvælastofnun) has begun an investigation into an escape incident involving farmed Arctic char in the Westfjords peninsula in northwestern Iceland.

Matvælastofnun launched the investigation upon receiving an anonymous tip about dead and semi-dead char juveniles in Tálknafjörður Harbour earlier this month.

During the investigation, it was revealed that an event had taken place at Tungusilungur on December 30, 2025, which caused it to overflow into a tank located down on the beach close to Tálknafjörður Harbour. This resulted in farmed fish escaping into the sea.