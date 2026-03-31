Aquaculture

Hilton Food to restructure seafood unit after annual profit drops

Hilton Food Group
Hilton Food GroupHilton Food Group
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Britain's Hilton Food Group said on Tuesday it would focus on its core meat business and implement improvement plans for some seafood and plant-based protein units, after its annual profit fell four per cent.

Hilton Food has been struggling with volume declines at its UK seafood business and regulatory issues at its Foppen smoked salmon unit in Greece.

The company completed a strategic review in early 2026. It will implement improvement plans for its UK seafood unit Seachill, smoked salmon business Foppen, and vegan and vegetarian arm Dalco, which the company says have limited synergy with its core operations.

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Hilton Food profit forecast slashed by Greek salmon woes

The London-listed company reported adjusted operating profit from continuing operations of £95.1 million ($125.59 million) for 2025, down four per cent on the prior year.

Hilton Food keeps its 2026 outlook unchanged.

(Reporting by Nithyashree R B and Yamini Kalia in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu)

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