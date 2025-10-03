Grieg Seafood subsidiary to expand post-smolt facility in Norway

Grieg Seafood announced that its subsidiary Tytlandsvik Aqua will move forward with its planned expansion by developing Halls five and six at its post-smolt facility.
Construction is scheduled to begin in March 2026, with the first smolt installations expected in hall five by August 2027 and in hall six by September 2028.
The company said AKVA Group will remain as equipment supplier to ensure standardised technology across the facility.
The site was originally designed to include six post-smolt halls with a production capacity of 1,500 tons per year. Infrastructure was prepared for all six halls, with the final two now set for expansion.
Nils Viga, General Manager of Tytlandsvik Aqua, said the additional capacity would strengthen post-smolt operations in the region and highlighted ongoing cooperation with Grieg Seafood and Bremnes Seashore.
Nina Willumsen Grieg, Chief Executive of Grieg Seafood, said the company’s long-term work with post-smolt has reduced mortality rates and improved lice control. “Our experience shows that when large post-smolt are released into the sea, mortality is halved. We also see that it significantly improves lice control,” she said.