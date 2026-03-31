Grieg Seafood reports $41m profit for 2025 fiscal year

Grieg Seafood reported an operational profit of NOK433 million ($41 million) for the 2025 fiscal year, representing a profit of NOK14.2 per kilogram.

The company completed the divestment of its operations in Finnmark, British Columbia, and Newfoundland to the Cermaq Group on December 29, 2025, for an enterprise value of NOK10.2 billion.

The group utilized the proceeds from the sale to repay all legacy debt and ended the year with a cash balance of NOK5 billion.

Chief Executive Officer Nina Willumsen Grieg stated that the company made a carefully considered decision to concentrate its operations in Rogaland, where biological results are strongest and the cost position is most competitive.