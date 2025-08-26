Grieg Seafood Q2 2025 profit soars ahead of major asset sale

Grieg Seafood has reported a more than five-fold increase in operating profit from its continuing operations for the second quarter of 2025, driven by a sharp rise in harvest volumes. The Norwegian salmon farmer posted an operational EBIT of NOK91 million ($8.6 million) for the three months to June 30, a substantial increase from the NOK18 million recorded in the same period last year.

The company said the result came as it prepares for a major strategic shift, having agreed to sell its operations in Finnmark and Canada.

The improved profitability was underpinned by a more than threefold increase in harvest volume from its continuing operations, which reached 8,850 tonnes.