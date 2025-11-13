Grieg Seafood posts operational loss in Q3 due to restructuring; freshwater production remains strong

Grieg Seafood has published its financial results for the third quarter of 2025.
The company reported that, during Q3 2025, its revenues were negatively impacted by lower prices and lower average weights. However, the lower market prices were offset by a higher share of superior-quality fish and fixed price contracts.
Grieg Seafood posted an operational loss of NOK1 million (US$100,000) during Q3 2025, compared to an operational profit of NOK39.2 million (US$3.91 million) in the same period last year. The company said this was heavily influenced by transitional costs associated with restructuring in line with its shift towards concentrating on regional operations in southwestern Norway.
The gross operating profit from all operations (including discontinued operations) reached NOK101 million (US$10.1 million), a significant improvement from a gross operating loss of NOK8 million (US$800,000) in Q3 2024.
Q3 2025 losses attributed to shareholders was NOK284.2 million (US$28.35 million), compared to a NOK30.81 million (US$3.07) loss in the same period last year.
"Following a strong H1 2025, we experienced a challenging start of H2," said Grieg Seafood.
The company's harvest volumes in Q3 2025 peaked at 6,820 tonnes, a decrease from 8,543 tonnes in Q3 2024. Nonetheless, Grieg Seafood said it had strong freshwater production at its Rogaland facility, with increasingly larger smolt being put to sea from Tytlandsvik and Årdal Aqua.
The company added that its post-smolt strategy enabled early harvest from pens showing decreased survival rates following sea lice pressure and gill issues, which it regards as an important measure for long term risk management.