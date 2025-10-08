Greenland pension fund to acquire stake in Polar Seafood

Greenlandic pension fund SISA Pension will acquire an initial five per cent of the shares in Polar Seafood Greenland, effective October 1, 2025, becoming the first external owner in the fishing company's history.
The deal is described as a historic shift in ownership for Greenland's largest privately owned company, which has so far been divided between two families.
The agreement also includes an expectation that SISA will acquire an additional five per cent of the group over a number of years.
The pension fund noted that the initial transaction will make over 44,000 Greenlandic pension savers co-owners of the company.
Commenting on the deal, Jess G. Berthelsen, Chairman of the Board of SISA Pension said, "The investment is not just about returns - it is about securing Greenlandic jobs, strengthening the country's most important industry and creating co-ownership for our members."
Bent Salling, a director at Polar Seafood, added, "We contribute to more people getting a share in our common resources through the partnership with SISA."