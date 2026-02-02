Global marine ingredients production shows positive trend, IFFO says

Peru’s North–Centre region anchoveta fleet has landed nearly all of its 1.63 million-tonne quota following the conclusion of the second fishing season, according to marine ingredients organisation IFFO.

IFFO stated that while data for the full year still requires confirmation, the organisation expects 2025 to have delivered slightly lower production of both fishmeal and fish oil compared with 2024.

Cumulative annual fishmeal production rose by approximately two per cent through November 2025 when compared to the same period in 2024. IFFO reported that the increase was driven by higher output across most regions, though African countries, Iceland, and the North Atlantic area saw a year-on-year decline.

Similarly, cumulative fish oil output through November 2025 showed a year-on-year increase of around seven per cent. IFFO noted that most countries recorded positive trends, with the exception of Peru, where lower oil yields played a significant role in a decline.