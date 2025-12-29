Global fishmeal and fish oil production sees rise in 2025

Industry group IFFO has reported positive global trends in the production of marine ingredients for the first three quarters of 2025.
In Peru, the second fishing season in the north-centre region is currently under way, with approximately two-thirds of the 1.63 million tonne quota completed.
Based on these results, IFFO projects total annual production to reach 5.4 million tonnes for fishmeal and 1.2 million tonnes for fish oil in 2025.
Cumulative global fishmeal production through October 2025 rose by approximately seven per cent compared to the same period in 2024, supported by higher output in most regions except for Iceland and the North Atlantic.
Global fish oil output also saw a year-on-year increase of five per cent. While most countries reported positive trends, Peru experienced a decline in fish oil volume due to lower oil yields in 2025.
These statistics are based on data from IFFO members in Chile, Denmark, Norway, the UK, the USA, and other major producing nations.
In China, cumulative fishmeal consumption is expected to surpass 2024 levels, driven by growth in the aquaculture and pig farming sectors.
Although domestic production of marine ingredients remained limited in the final quarter of 2025, aquaculture production in warmer provinces like Guangdong and Hainan continued to expand through October.
White-leg shrimp farming in greenhouses remains a primary driver of fishmeal demand in southern China. Conversely, aquaculture activities in colder northern regions have been largely suspended for the winter season.
The Chinese livestock sector has faced subdued pig prices due to oversupply, though the sow herd was reduced in late 2025 to tighten future supply.
While recent demand for piglet feed has softened, the strong demand recorded in the first half of the year is expected to push total fishmeal consumption above 2024 figures.