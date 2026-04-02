Global fishmeal and fish oil production declines in the first month of 2026 as Chinese demand rises

Combined production of fishmeal and fish oil dropped during January 2026 across most monitored regions, according to data from marine ingredients organisation IFFO.
Output fell in most analysed countries with the exceptions of the US and the Denmark/Norway region.
Peruvian production remained below levels seen the previous year through February 2026, even though fishing efforts in the south were described as positive.
Enrico Bachis, Market Research Director at IFFO, stated, “The anchovy biomass evaluation in the north-centre remains underway, with official announcements on quotas and starting dates of the new fishing season in 2026 expected during the first half of April.”
The group reported that statistics from its members account for 40 per cent of global fishmeal production and 50 per cent of fish oil output. These members are located in regions including Chile, Iceland, Ivory Coast, the UK and Spain.
While China's domestic marine ingredients production stayed low in 2026, its fish oil imports for human consumption saw a significant year-on-year increase. Conversely, the country's fishmeal imports decreased during the same period.
Domestic aquaculture and aquafeed production are estimated to have risen through February 2026 compared to the previous year. High levels of farmed fish inventories held for overwintering are reportedly supporting this demand for aquafeed.
Market conditions suggest that fishmeal demand in the South China market is expected to show solid growth in the first quarter of 2026, according to IFFO, adding that this projection follows the current increase in aquafeed production.