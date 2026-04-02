Global fishmeal and fish oil production declines in the first month of 2026 as Chinese demand rises

Combined production of fishmeal and fish oil dropped during January 2026 across most monitored regions, according to data from marine ingredients organisation IFFO.

Output fell in most analysed countries with the exceptions of the US and the Denmark/Norway region.

Peruvian production remained below levels seen the previous year through February 2026, even though fishing efforts in the south were described as positive.

Enrico Bachis, Market Research Director at IFFO, stated, “The anchovy biomass evaluation in the north-centre remains underway, with official announcements on quotas and starting dates of the new fishing season in 2026 expected during the first half of April.”