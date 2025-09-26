Funding secured for wild salmon conservation projects on Scotland's west coast

A west coast gene bank is one of 10 major projects backed by Scotland’s salmon farmers to help protect wild salmon and sea trout.
More than £230,000 (US$310,000) has been awarded this year through trade body Salmon Scotland’s wild fisheries fund to support practical work tackling long-term species decline.
Salmon Scotland said the fund is part of a £1.5 million (US$2 million) commitment to conserve, restore, and sustainably manage wild fish populations across Scotland.
Tighnabruaich-based Otter Ferry Seafish has been awarded £39,134 (US$52,209) to continue its live salmon gene bank, rearing wild salmon parr to adulthood and supporting future restocking.
Run with the Argyll Fisheries Trust and the River Ruel Improvement Association, the project aims to boost regional rivers and serve as a model for a national network of "genetic insurance" banks, Salmon Scotland said in a press release.
A separate project on the River Ruel will receive £10,000 (US$13,000) to reduce fine sediment and improve spawning and juvenile salmon habitat, marking the fourth consecutive year of support.
Earlier riverbank repairs using natural materials, trees, and woody debris created shelter for fish, while fencing and new vegetation provide shade to keep the water cool and healthy for young salmon.
Salmon Scotland said wild salmon and sea trout populations have been in long-term decline across the UK due to habitat loss, warming rivers, and obstacles to migration. Survival at sea has fallen to between one and five per cent, compared with around 25 per cent 30 years ago.
Scotland’s salmon farming companies, which operate on the west coast, Orkney, and Shetland, set up the wild fisheries fund to help communities take practical action. Previously called the "wild salmonid fund", around £475,000 (US$634,000) has already been invested since 2021.
The fund is co-ordinated by fishery manager Jon Gibb in Fort William, who has worked to build constructive links between farmed salmon producers and the wider fisheries and angling community.
"Through the wild fisheries fund, we are supporting community-led projects that restore rivers, improve spawning grounds, and give wild salmon and sea trout a better chance of survival," said Gibb.
“Our members not only provide funding but also share expertise developed from the successful farm-raised salmon sector, helping ensure that restoration and conservation efforts are as effective as possible."