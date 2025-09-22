Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft to introduce intelligent acoustic monitoring for aquaculture facilities

German research institute Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, through the Fraunhofer Institute for Digital Media Technology (Fraunhofer IDMT), is developing a new system for intelligent acoustic monitoring of technical systems in aquaculture farms.
Fraunhofer IDMT said the aim of the system is to enable aquaculture farms to operate more sustainably and efficiently while improving animal welfare.
According to Fraunhofer IDMT, inefficient feeding and technical failures cause considerable pollution and economic losses among fish farms worldwide. In response to these issues, intelligent acoustic system monitoring can contribute to increasing efficiency, particularly in recirculating aquaculture systems, net cage systems, and large fish farms.
Underwater microphones known as hydrophones are used to record the flow sound of water pumps and ventilation systems in real time directly in fish ponds. The sound is analysed using intelligent signal processing and machine learning algorithms and automatically compared with predefined target values.
If the acoustic patterns deviate from the expected signals – for example, due to clogged pipes, defective pumps, or changed operating conditions – the system can provide early warning of possible malfunctions. Fraunhofer IDMT said this not only prevents impairments or even losses in fish farming due to damage to the pump systems, but also increases the reliability and efficiency of the technical infrastructure.
"Malfunctions can be heard early on, are reliably detected, and measures can be taken immediately," said Jakob Bergner, Project Manager at Fraunhofer IDMT. "This saves expensive repair costs. And most importantly, our acoustic monitoring ensures that the systems run reliably, thus ensuring the well-being of the animals in the breeding facilities."
In addition to monitoring pump systems, it also offers the potential for tracking the behaviour and health of the fish. To do this, the sounds made by the animals can be recorded and evaluated using artificial intelligence.
Fraunhofer IDMT said acoustic analysis in aquaculture tanks provides not only system parameters but also information on feeding activity, stress levels, and possible diseases in the fish. For example, the sucking and swallowing sounds during feeding can be used to draw conclusions about the behaviour of the animals – without the use of additional camera technology or intervention in the aquaculture facilities.
The fin movements and water movements can also be used to determine whether the fish in the aquaculture facilities are calm and relaxed or stressed.
Fraunhofer IDMT said the analysis of acoustic data from fish offers an important lever for optimising feeding: excessive feeding in net pens leads to environmental pollution, as excess feed releases nutrients into the water and deteriorates water quality.
The institute said targeted acoustic monitoring and adjustment of feeding processes can also save many tons of feed annually. This reduces costs and environmental impact while helping to prevent diseases caused by overfeeding.