Frøy to sell service vessel division to Abyss

Tonje Foss, CEO of Frøy, stated that the aquaculture industry is becoming increasingly complex and that the company must concentrate its efforts to be a leader. "It is demanding to be the best at everything – that is why we are now focusing fully and completely on our core areas. This will strengthen both Frøy and the industry as a whole," she said.

After the sale, Frøy said it will have a fleet of 47 vessels and approximately 690 seafarers, with more vessels under construction.