Fish stocks rebound in Mediterranean and Black Sea, but threats persist

Fishing pressure in the Mediterranean and Black Sea has fallen sharply over the past decade, but just over half of assessed fish populations remain overfished and threats are mounting, the UN food agency said in a report on Friday.

Sea fishing in the region, coupled with farmed production in salty or semi-salty coastal waters, produces about 2.06 million tonnes of food a year worth $21.5 billion and supports 1.17 million jobs, the Rome-based Food and Agriculture Organisation (FAO) said.

Average overall fishing pressure has fallen by 50 per cent since 2013, while the proportion of stocks fished within sustainable levels has doubled thanks to more careful management and less fishing pressure, the FAO said in the biennial report.